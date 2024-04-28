ഗുകേഷിന് തമിഴ്നാട് സർക്കാറിന്റെ ആദരം; 75 ലക്ഷം രൂപ സമ്മാനിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 28 April 2024 4:27 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 28 April 2024 4:28 PM GMT
ഗുകേഷിന് തമിഴ്നാട് സർക്കാറിന്റെ ആദരം; 75 ലക്ഷം രൂപ സമ്മാനിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Gukesh honored by Tamilnadu government; 75 lakhs was awarded
ചെന്നൈ: കാൻഡിഡേറ്റ്സ് ടൂർണമെന്റ് ജേതാവായ ഡി. ഗുകേഷിന് തമിഴ്നാട് സർക്കാറിന്റെ ആദരം. ഇന്ത്യൻ താരത്തിന് 75 ലക്ഷം രൂപയും ഷീൽഡും സമ്മാനിച്ചു. ഷാളണിയിച്ചാണ് ഗുകേഷിനെ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ആദരിച്ചത്. സംസ്ഥാന കായിക മന്ത്രി ഉദയനിധി സ്റ്റാലിനും ഗുകേഷിന്റെ മാതാപിതാക്കളും സന്നിഹിതരായിരുന്നു.
ഈയിടെ കാനഡയിൽ നടന്ന കാൻഡിഡേറ്റ്സ് ടൂർണമെൻറിൽ ജേതാവായി ചരിത്രം കുറിച്ച 17കാരൻ സർക്കാറിന്റെ പ്രോത്സാഹനത്തിന് നന്ദി പറഞ്ഞു. മത്സരത്തിനായി പരിശീലിക്കുന്നതിന് 15 ലക്ഷം രൂപയും അനുവദിച്ചിരുന്നു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story