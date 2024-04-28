Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    28 April 2024 4:27 PM GMT
    28 April 2024 4:28 PM GMT

    ഗുകേഷിന് തമിഴ്നാട് സർക്കാറിന്റെ ആദരം; 75 ലക്ഷം രൂപ സമ്മാനിച്ചു

    ഗുകേഷിന് തമിഴ്നാട് സർക്കാറിന്റെ ആദരം; 75 ലക്ഷം രൂപ സമ്മാനിച്ചു
    ഡി. ​ഗു​കേ​ഷി​ന് ത​മി​ഴ്നാ​ട് മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി എം.​കെ. സ്റ്റാ​ലി​ന്റെ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഷീ​ൽ​ഡ് സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കു​ന്ന കാ​യി​ക

    മ​ന്ത്രി ഉ​ദ​യ​നി​ധി സ്റ്റാ​ലി​ൻ

    ചെന്നൈ: കാൻഡിഡേറ്റ്സ് ടൂർണമെന്റ് ജേതാവായ ഡി. ഗുകേഷിന് തമിഴ്നാട് സർക്കാറിന്റെ ആദരം. ഇന്ത്യൻ താരത്തിന് 75 ലക്ഷം രൂപയും ഷീൽഡും സമ്മാനിച്ചു. ഷാളണിയിച്ചാണ് ഗുകേഷിനെ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ആദരിച്ചത്. സംസ്ഥാന കായിക മന്ത്രി ഉദയനിധി സ്റ്റാലിനും ഗുകേഷിന്റെ മാതാപിതാക്കളും സന്നിഹിതരായിരുന്നു.

    ഈയിടെ കാനഡയിൽ നടന്ന കാൻഡിഡേറ്റ്സ് ടൂർണമെൻറിൽ ജേതാവായി ചരിത്രം കുറിച്ച 17കാരൻ സർക്കാറിന്റെ പ്രോത്സാഹനത്തിന് നന്ദി പറഞ്ഞു. മത്സരത്തിനായി പരിശീലിക്കുന്നതിന് 15 ലക്ഷം രൂപയും അനുവദിച്ചിരുന്നു.

    News Summary - Gukesh honored by Tamilnadu government; 75 lakhs was awarded
