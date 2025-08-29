Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    29 Aug 2025 8:04 AM IST
    29 Aug 2025 8:04 AM IST

    അവസാന ത്രോയിൽ വെള്ളി എറിഞ്ഞിട്ട് നീരജ് ചോപ്ര; ഡയമണ്ട് ലീഗിൽ ജൂലിയൻ വെബറിന് സ്വർണം

    അവസാന ത്രോയിൽ വെള്ളി എറിഞ്ഞിട്ട് നീരജ് ചോപ്ര; ഡയമണ്ട് ലീഗിൽ ജൂലിയൻ വെബറിന് സ്വർണം
    സൂറിച്: കിരീടം ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ട ഇന്ത്യയുടെ നീരജ് ചോപ്രക്ക് ഡയമണ്ട് ലീഗിൽ വെള്ളി. ജാവലിൻ 85.01 മീറ്റർ ദൂരം എറിഞ്ഞ് നീരജിനെ ബഹുദൂരം പിന്നിലാക്കി ജർമനിയുടെ ജൂലിയൻ വെബറാണ് (91.51) സ്വർണം നേടിയത്.

    വെബറിന്റെ കരിയറിലെ മികച്ച പ്രകടനംകൂടിയാണ് കണ്ടത്. അഞ്ചാം റൗണ്ടുവരെ മൂന്നാം സ്ഥാനത്തായിരുന്ന നീരജ് അവസാന ത്രോയിലാണ് ട്രിനിഡാഡിന്റെ കെഷോൺ വാൽക്കോട്ടിനെ പിന്തള്ളി (84.4) വെള്ളി ഉറപ്പിച്ചത്.

    കഴിഞ്ഞ ദോഹ ഡയമണ്ട് ലീഗിൽ 91.37 മീറ്റർ ദൂരം എറിഞ്ഞ വെബറിന് പിന്നിൽ രണ്ടാമത് തന്നെയായിരുന്നു നീരജ്. തുടർച്ചയായ മൂന്നാം സീസണിലാണ് നീരജ് വെള്ളി നേടുന്നത്.


    TAGS:Neeraj ChopraDiamond League finalsJulian Weber
    News Summary - Diamond League Final Highlights: Julian Weber wins with 91.51m throw, Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd
