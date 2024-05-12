Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Other Games
    Posted On
    12 May 2024 5:02 PM GMT
    Updated On
    12 May 2024 5:02 PM GMT

    വനിത 1500 മീറ്ററിൽ ദീക്ഷക്ക് ദേശീയ റെക്കോഡ്

    വനിത 1500 മീറ്ററിൽ ദീക്ഷക്ക് ദേശീയ റെക്കോഡ്
    ലോസ് ആഞ്ചലസ്: വനിതകളുടെ 1500 മീ. ഓട്ടത്തിൽ പുതിയ ദേശീയ റെക്കോഡ് കുറിച്ച് കെ.എം. ദീക്ഷ. ലോസ് ആഞ്ചലസിൽ നടന്ന സൗണ്ട് റണ്ണിങ് ട്രാക്ക് ഫെസ്റ്റിവൽ മീറ്റിൽ നാല് മിനിറ്റ് 4.78 സെക്കൻഡിലാണ് മധ്യപ്രദേശുകാരി ഫിനിഷ് ചെയ്തത്.

    ഇതോടെ 2021ൽ ഹർമിലൻ ബെയ്ൻസ് സ്ഥാപിച്ച നാല് മിനിറ്റ് 5.39 സെക്കൻഡ് റെക്കോഡ് തകർന്നു. ദീക്ഷയുടെ മികച്ച സമയം 4:06.07 മിനിറ്റായിരുന്നു നിലവിൽ.

    National Record KM Deeksha
    News Summary - Deeksha sets national record in women's 1500m
