ദേശീയ തൈക്കോണ്ടോ ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽ മലയാളിയായ ഐഷ സംറീന് വെങ്കലം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 19 Aug 2024 8:13 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 19 Aug 2024 8:13 AM GMT
ദേശീയ തൈക്കോണ്ടോ ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽ മലയാളിയായ ഐഷ സംറീന് വെങ്കലംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Ayesha Samreen won bronze medal in national taekwondo championship
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: കാൺപൂരിൽ നടന്ന ദേശീയ തൈക്കോണ്ടോ ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽ മലയാളിയായ ഐഷ സംറീൻ എസ്.എഫിന് വെങ്കലം. ആഗസ്റ്റ് 16 മുതൽ 18 വരെ നടന്ന ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽ ഡൽഹിയെ പ്രതിനിധീകരിച്ചാണ് ഐഷ സംറീൻ മത്സരിച്ചത്. ചാംപ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽ 14 സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളെ പ്രതിനിധീകരിച്ച് മത്സരാർഥികൾ പങ്കെടുത്തിരുന്നു.
മലപ്പുറം മങ്കട സ്വദേശിയും ഡൽഹി ജാമിഅ മില്ലിയ ഇസ്ലാമിയ അസിസ്റ്റന്റ് പ്രൊഫസറുമായ ഡോക്ടർ സമീർബാബുവിന്റെയും ഫസീലയുടെയും മകളാണ്. ഡൽഹി, ജസോല ഗുഡ് സമരിറ്റൻ സ്കൂളിലെ നാലാംക്ലാസ് വിദ്യാർഥിയാണ്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story