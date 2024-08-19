Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightSportschevron_rightOther Gameschevron_rightദേശീയ തൈക്കോണ്ടോ...
    Other Games
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Aug 2024 8:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Aug 2024 8:13 AM GMT

    ദേശീയ തൈക്കോണ്ടോ ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽ മലയാളിയായ ഐഷ സംറീന് വെങ്കലം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ദേശീയ തൈക്കോണ്ടോ ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽ മലയാളിയായ ഐഷ സംറീന് വെങ്കലം
    cancel

    ന്യൂഡൽഹി: കാൺപൂരിൽ നടന്ന ദേശീയ തൈക്കോണ്ടോ ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽ മലയാളിയായ ഐഷ സംറീൻ എസ്.എഫിന് വെങ്കലം. ആഗസ്റ്റ് 16 മുതൽ 18 വരെ നടന്ന ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽ ഡൽഹിയെ പ്രതിനിധീകരിച്ചാണ് ഐഷ സംറീൻ മത്സരിച്ചത്. ചാംപ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽ 14 സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളെ പ്രതിനിധീകരിച്ച് മത്സരാർഥികൾ പങ്കെടുത്തിരുന്നു.

    മലപ്പുറം മങ്കട സ്വദേശിയും ഡൽഹി ജാമിഅ മില്ലിയ ഇസ്ലാമിയ അസിസ്റ്റന്റ് പ്രൊഫസറുമായ ഡോക്ടർ സമീർബാബുവിന്റെയും ഫസീലയുടെയും മകളാണ്. ഡൽഹി, ജസോല ഗുഡ് സമരിറ്റൻ സ്‌കൂളിലെ നാലാംക്ലാസ് വിദ്യാർഥിയാണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Taekwondo Championship
    News Summary - Ayesha Samreen won bronze medal in national taekwondo championship
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick