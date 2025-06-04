Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightSportschevron_rightലോക പാര അത്ലറ്റിക്സ്...
    Sports
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Jun 2025 12:03 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Jun 2025 12:03 AM IST

    ലോക പാര അത്ലറ്റിക്സ് ഗ്രാൻഡ് പ്രീയിൽ മലയാളിക്ക് സ്വർണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ലോക പാര അത്ലറ്റിക്സ് ഗ്രാൻഡ് പ്രീയിൽ മലയാളിക്ക് സ്വർണം
    cancel

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: പാരിസിൽ നടക്കുന്ന ലോക പാര അത്ലറ്റിക്സ് ഗ്രാൻഡ് പ്രീയിൽ ഇന്ത്യക്കായി സ്വർണം നേടി കേരളത്തിൽ നിന്നുള്ള മുഹമ്മദ് ബാസിൽ. 100 മീ. - ടി47 വിഭാഗത്തിൽ 11.06 സെക്കൻഡിൽ ഫിനിഷ് ചെയ്താണ് ബാസിൽ സ്വർണം നേടിയത്.

    മലപ്പുറം പൊന്നാനി സ്വദേശിയായ ബാസിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞ ഒരു വർഷമായി സ്പോർട്സ് അതോറിറ്റി ഓഫ് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ തിരുവനന്തപുരത്തുള്ള എൽ.എൻ.സി.പി.ഇ കാമ്പസിൽ ഹൈ പെർഫോമൻസ് പരിശീലകൻ ശ്രീനിവാസന്‍റെ കീഴിലാണ് പരിശീലനം. ഡൽഹിയിൽ നടന്ന ഖേലോ ഇന്ത്യ പാര ഗെയിംസിലും ബാസിൽ സ്വർണം നേടിയിരുന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:world para athleticsSports News
    News Summary - Malayali wins gold at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X