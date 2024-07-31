Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
ഏഷ്യൻ ഗെയിംസിൽ മെഡൽ നേടിയ അഞ്ച് താരങ്ങൾക്ക് അസി. സ്പോർട്സ് ഓർഗനൈസർമാരായി നിയമനംtext_fields
News Summary - Malayalee players who won medals in the Asian Games will be Appointed as Asst. Sports Organisers
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: 2018ലെ ജക്കാർത്ത ഏഷ്യൻ ഗെയിംസിൽ ഇന്ത്യക്കുവേണ്ടി മെഡൽ നേടിയ അഞ്ച് മലയാളി കായികതാരങ്ങൾക്ക് ഉപജില്ല വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ ഓഫിസർ (എ.ഇ.ഒ) തസ്തികക്ക് സമാനമായി അസിസ്റ്റൻ്റ് സ്പോർട്സ് ഓർഗനൈസർ തസ്തിക സൃഷ്ടിച്ച് നിയമനം നൽകാൻ മന്ത്രിസഭ യോഗം തീരുമാനിച്ചു.
ഇതിന് ഉപജില്ല വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ ഓഫിസറുടെ അഞ്ച് തസ്തികകൾ സൂപ്പർ ന്യൂമററിയായി സൃഷ്ടിക്കും. വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ യോഗ്യതയിൽ ഇളവും അനുവദിക്കും. പി.യു ചിത്ര, വി.കെ വിസ്മയ, കുഞ്ഞുമുഹമ്മദ്, വി. നീന, മുഹമ്മദ് അനസ് യഹിയ എന്നിവര്ക്കാണ് നിയമനം.
