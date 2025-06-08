Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Sports
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Jun 2025 10:57 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Jun 2025 10:57 PM IST

    നോ​ര്‍വേ ചെ​സ്: കാ​ള്‍സ​ന് കി​രീ​ടം

    നോ​ര്‍വേ ചെ​സ്: കാ​ള്‍സ​ന് കി​രീ​ടം
    സ്റ്റാ​വ​ഞ്ച​ർ: നോ​ര്‍വേ ചെ​സ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ന്‍ഷി​പ്പി​ൽ ആ​തി​ഥേ​യ താ​ര​വും മു​ൻ ലോ​ക ചാ​മ്പ്യ​നു​മാ​യ മാ​ഗ്ന​സ് കാ​ള്‍സ​ന്‍ കി​രീ​ടം നി​ല​നി​ര്‍ത്തി. അ​വ​സാ​ന റൗ​ണ്ടി​ല്‍ ലോ​ക ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ന്‍ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ ഡി. ​ഗു​കേ​ഷ് ഇ​റ്റാ​ലി​യ​ൻ താ​രം ഫാ​ബി​യാ​നോ ക​രു​വാ​ന​യോ​ട് പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത് കാ​ൾ​സ​ന് തു​ണ​യാ​യി.

    16 പോ​യ​ന്റോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് കി​രീ​ട​നേ​ട്ടം. 15.5 പോ​യ​ന്റു​മാ​യി ക​രു​വാ​ന ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​തും 14.5 പോ​യ​ന്റു​മാ​യി ഗു​കേ​ഷ് മൂ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തു​മെ​ത്തി. ജ​യി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നെ​ങ്കി​ൽ ഗു​കേ​ഷി​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു കി​രീ​ടം. ഏ​ഴാം ത​വ​ണ​യാ​ണ് കാ​ൾ​സ​ൻ നോ​ര്‍വേ ചെ​സ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ന്‍ഷി​പ് ജേ​താ​വാ​കു​ന്ന​ത്.

