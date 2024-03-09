Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Sports
    Posted On
    date_range 9 March 2024 5:24 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 March 2024 5:24 PM GMT

    കിക്ക്ബോക്സിങ്: മലയാളിക്ക് സ്വർണം

    കിക്ക്ബോക്സിങ്: മലയാളിക്ക് സ്വർണം
    മുംബൈ: ഡൽഹിയിൽ നടന്ന മൂന്നാമത് വാക്കോ അന്തർദേശീയ കിക്ക്ബോക്സിങ് (അണ്ടർ 19) ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽ മലയാളി താരത്തിന് സ്വർണം. നവിമുംബൈയിലെ ഖാർഘർ, ബാൽഭാരതി വിദ്യാലയത്തിലെ കോമേഴ്സ് വിദ്യാർഥിയായ സ്റ്റാൻലി വർഗീസ് ജയനാണ് നേട്ടം.

    വാക്കോ അന്തർദേശീയ കിക്ക്ബോക്സിങ് ടൂർണമെന്റിൽ രണ്ടു വിഭാഗങ്ങളിൽ പങ്കെടുത്ത സ്റ്റാൻലി സ്വർണവും വെങ്കലവും നേടി. ‘ടൈംസ് ഓഫ് ഇന്ത്യ’ മുംബൈ ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി ചീഫ് മാനേജർ (പരസ്യം) ജയൻ വർഗീസിന്റെയും അധ്യാപികയായ ഗിഫ്റ്റി അന്ന ജോബിന്റെയും മകനാണ്. അടൂരാണ് സ്വദേശം.

    TAGS:kickboxing championship
    News Summary - Kickboxing: Gold for Malayali
