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    സോ​ഫ്റ്റ് ടെ​ന്നി​സി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്ക് ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലെ ആ​ദ്യ ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ ഗെ​യിം​സ് മെ​ഡ​ൽ

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    സോ​ഫ്റ്റ് ടെ​ന്നി​സി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്ക് ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലെ ആ​ദ്യ ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ ഗെ​യിം​സ് മെ​ഡ​ൽ
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    ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ ഗെ​യിം​സി​ൽ സോ​ഫ്റ്റ് ടെ​ന്നി​സി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ ആ​ദ്യ മെ​ഡ​ൽ നേ​ടി ച​രി​ത്രം കു​റി​ച്ച് ജ​യ് മീ​ണ. പു​രു​ഷ​ന്മാ​രു​ടെ സിം​ഗി​ൾ​സി​ലാ​ണ് താ​രം വെ​ങ്ക​ലം സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്. സെ​മി​ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ൽ ജ​പ്പാ​ന്റെ ത​കു​യ കു​രോ​സാ​ക​യോ​ട് 2-4ന് ​പൊ​രു​തി​വീ​ഴു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു മീ​ണ. സ്കോ​ർ: 3-5, 1-4, 1-4, 4-1, 6-4, 1-4. നേ​ര​ത്തേ, ക്വാ​ർ​ട്ട​ർ ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ൽ ഫി​ലി​പ്പീ​ൻ​സി​ന്റെ ഷെ​ർ​വി​ൻ നു​ഗൂ​യി​തി​നെ 4-3ന് (​സ്കോ​ർ: 0-4, 4-2, 2-4, 4-2, 5-3, 2-4, 7-5) തോ​ൽ​പി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു മ​ധ്യ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശു​കാ​ര​ൻ. 2018, 23 ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ ഗെ​യിം​സു​ക​ളി​ൽ മ​ത്സ​രി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ നി​രാ​ശ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഫ​ലം.

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