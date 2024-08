മുൻ ലോകചാമ്പ്യനെയും വീഴ്ത്തി; ഗുസ്തിയിൽ അമൻ സെഹ്റാവത്ത് സെമിയിൽ

𝟏𝟎-𝟎 🆚 Vladimir Egorov 🇲🇰

𝟏𝟐-𝟎 🆚 Zelimkhan Abakarov 🇦🇱



Aman Sehrawat of 🇮🇳 powers into the semi-final of the men's freestyle 57kg at #Paris2024 with ✌️ emphatic wins! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jNWHYpTQ5N