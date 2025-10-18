Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 18 Oct 2025 11:58 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 Oct 2025 11:58 PM IST
സുൽത്താൻ ജോഹർ കപ്പ്: ഇന്ത്യയെ തോൽപിച്ച് ആസ്ട്രേലിയക്ക് കിരീടംtext_fields
News Summary - Sultan of Johor Cup: Australia defeats India to win the title
ക്വാലാലംപുർ: സുൽത്താൻ ജോഹർ കപ്പ് ജൂനിയർ ഹോക്കി കിരീടം ആസ്ട്രേലിയക്ക്. ഫൈനലിൽ ഇന്ത്യയെ ഒന്നിനെതിരെ രണ്ട് ഗോളിനാണ് തോൽപിച്ചത്. വിജയികൾക്കായി ഇയാൻ ഗ്രോബലാർ ഇരട്ട ഗോൾ നേടി. ആസ്ട്രേലിയയുടെ മൂന്നാം കിരീടമാണിത്.
