    hockey
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Oct 2025 11:58 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Oct 2025 11:58 PM IST

    സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ജോ​ഹ​ർ ക​പ്പ്: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യെ തോ​ൽ​പി​ച്ച് ആ​സ്ട്രേ​ലി​യ​ക്ക് കി​രീ​ടം

    സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ജോ​ഹ​ർ ക​പ്പ്: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യെ തോ​ൽ​പി​ച്ച് ആ​സ്ട്രേ​ലി​യ​ക്ക് കി​രീ​ടം
    Listen to this Article

    ക്വാ​ലാ​ലം​പു​ർ: സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ജോ​ഹ​ർ ക​പ്പ് ജൂ​നി​യ​ർ ഹോ​ക്കി കി​രീ​ടം ആ​സ്ട്രേ​ലി​യ​ക്ക്. ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യെ ഒ​ന്നി​നെ​തി​രെ ര​ണ്ട് ഗോ​ളി​നാ​ണ് തോ​ൽ​പി​ച്ച​ത്. വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ഇ​യാ​ൻ ഗ്രോ​ബ​ലാ​ർ ഇ​ര​ട്ട ഗോ​ൾ നേ​ടി. ആ​സ്ട്രേ​ലി​യ​യു​ടെ മൂ​ന്നാം കി​രീ​ട​മാ​ണി​ത്.

    TAGS:Sultan of Johor Cup
    News Summary - Sultan of Johor Cup: Australia defeats India to win the title
