    അ​സ്ല​ൻ ഷാ ​ഹോ​ക്കി: കാ​ന​ഡ​യെ മു​ക്കി ഇ​ന്ത്യ ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ൽ

    അ​സ്ല​ൻ ഷാ ​ഹോ​ക്കി: കാ​ന​ഡ​യെ മു​ക്കി ഇ​ന്ത്യ ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ൽ
    ഇ​പോ (മ​ലേ​ഷ്യ): സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ അ​സ്ല​ൻ ഷാ ​ക​പ്പ് ഹോ​ക്കി ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ൽ ക​ട​ന്നു. ലീ​ഗ് റൗ​ണ്ടി​ലെ അ​വ​സാ​ന മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ കാ​ന​ഡ​യെ 14-3ന് ​ത​ക​ർ​ത്താ​ണ് കി​രീ​ട​ത്തി​ന​രി​കി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച​ത്തെ ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ൽ ബെ​ൽ​ജി​യം ആ​ണ് എ​തി​രാ​ളി​ക​ൾ. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​യി ജു​ഗ്രാ​ജ് സി​ങ് നാ​ലും ര​ജീ​ന്ദ​ർ സി​ങ്ങും അ​മി​ത് രോ​ഹി​ദാ​സും അ​ഭി​ഷേ​ക് നൈ​നും ര​ണ്ട് വീ​ത​വും ഗോ​ൾ നേ​ടി. അ​ഞ്ച് മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നാ​ല് ജ​യ​വും ഒ​രു തോ​ൽ​വി​യു​മാ​യി 12 പോ​യ​ന്റോ​ടെ ലീ​ഗി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടാം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്താ​ണ് ടീം. ​ബെ​ൽ​ജി​യം 13 പോ​യ​ന്റ് നേ​ടി ഒ​ന്നാ​മ​തെ​ത്തി.

    TAGS:hockeySultan Azlan Shah Cup
    News Summary - Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: India thrashes Canada 14-3 to secure spot in final
