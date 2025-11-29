Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 29 Nov 2025 10:38 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 29 Nov 2025 10:38 PM IST
അസ്ലൻ ഷാ ഹോക്കി: കാനഡയെ മുക്കി ഇന്ത്യ ഫൈനലിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: India thrashes Canada 14-3 to secure spot in final
ഇപോ (മലേഷ്യ): സുൽത്താൻ അസ്ലൻ ഷാ കപ്പ് ഹോക്കി ടൂർണമെന്റിൽ ഇന്ത്യ ഫൈനലിൽ കടന്നു. ലീഗ് റൗണ്ടിലെ അവസാന മത്സരത്തിൽ കാനഡയെ 14-3ന് തകർത്താണ് കിരീടത്തിനരികിലെത്തിയത്. ഞായറാഴ്ചത്തെ ഫൈനലിൽ ബെൽജിയം ആണ് എതിരാളികൾ. ഇന്ത്യക്കായി ജുഗ്രാജ് സിങ് നാലും രജീന്ദർ സിങ്ങും അമിത് രോഹിദാസും അഭിഷേക് നൈനും രണ്ട് വീതവും ഗോൾ നേടി. അഞ്ച് മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ നാല് ജയവും ഒരു തോൽവിയുമായി 12 പോയന്റോടെ ലീഗിൽ രണ്ടാംസ്ഥാനത്താണ് ടീം. ബെൽജിയം 13 പോയന്റ് നേടി ഒന്നാമതെത്തി.
