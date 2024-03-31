Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    hockey
    ഹോക്കി ഇന്ത്യ വാർഷിക പുരസ്കാരം: ശ്രീജേഷ് മികച്ച ഗോൾകീപ്പർ

    ഹോക്കി ഇന്ത്യ വാർഷിക പുരസ്കാരം: ശ്രീജേഷ് മികച്ച ഗോൾകീപ്പർ
    ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ഹോക്കി ഇന്ത്യ വാർഷിക പുരസ്കാരങ്ങൾ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചപ്പോൾ മികച്ച ഗോൾകീപ്പറായി മുൻ ദേശീയ ടീം ക്യാപ്റ്റനും മലയാളിയുമായ പി.ആർ ശ്രീജേഷ് തെരഞ്ഞെടുക്കപ്പെട്ടു. മിഡ്ഫീൽഡർ ഹാർദിക് സിങ്ങാണ് പ്ലെയർ ഓഫ് ദ ഇയർ. ഈ പുരസ്കാരത്തിനുള്ള ചുരുക്കപ്പട്ടികയിലും ശ്രീജേഷ് ഇടംപിടിച്ചിരുന്നു.

    മികച്ച വനിത താരമായി സാലിമ ടെറ്റെയും തെരഞ്ഞെടുക്കപ്പെട്ടു. 300 അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ ഇന്ത്യയെ പ്രതിനിധീകരിച്ചതിന് പ്രത്യേക ഉപഹാരമായി മൂന്ന് ലക്ഷം രൂപയും ട്രോഫിയും ശ്രീജേഷിന് സമ്മാനിച്ചു.

