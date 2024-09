ഹർമൻപ്രീതിന് ഡബിൾ; ദക്ഷിണ കൊറിയയെ 4-1ന് തകർത്ത് ഇന്ത്യ ഏഷ്യൻ ചാമ്പ്യൻസ് ട്രോഫി ഫൈനലിൽ

Team India storms into the final with a convincing 4-1 victory over Korea powered by some sharp finishing from Harmanpreet, Jarmanpreet, and Uttam Singh.Up next, we face hosts China 🇨🇳 in the grand final tomorrow in the Mens Asian Champions Trophy 2024Lets win this one🏆💪🏻… pic.twitter.com/blZ8BxNYX7