Madhyamam
    Sports
    ജർമൻ സൂപ്പർ കപ്പ്: ബയർ ലെവർകുസെൻ ജേതാക്കൾ

    ജർമൻ സൂപ്പർ കപ്പ്: ബയർ ലെവർകുസെൻ ജേതാക്കൾ
    ബർലിൻ: ബയർ ലെവർകുസെന്റെ അതിശയക്കുതിപ്പിൽ ഒരു കിരീടം കൂടി ഷെൽഫിലെത്തി. ജർമൻ സൂപ്പർ കപ്പ് കിരീടപ്പോരിൽ സ്റ്റട്ട്ഗർട്ടിനെ പെനാൽറ്റി ഷൂട്ടൗട്ടിൽ പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയാണ് നേട്ടം.

    നിശ്ചിത സമയം മത്സരം 2-2ൽ കലാശിച്ചതോടെയാണ് പെനാൽറ്റി വേണ്ടിവന്നത്. 4-2ന് ബുണ്ടസ് ലിഗ ചാമ്പ്യന്മാർ ജയിച്ചു. മത്സരത്തിൽ കുറെനേരം പിറകിൽ നിന്ന ബയറിനായി 88ാം മിനിറ്റിൽ പാട്രിക് ഷിക്കാണ് സമനില പിടിച്ചത്.

