𝙁𝙤𝙤𝙩𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙍𝙤𝙮𝙖𝙡𝙩𝙮 🤝 𝘾𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙩'𝙨 𝙍𝙤𝙮𝙖𝙡𝙨 ⚽🏏



Passion for cricket 👌



Former England football manager Gareth Southgate is soaking up the #TATAIPL experience with #RR 🩷

And more...#KKRvRR | @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/doadVgHWnX