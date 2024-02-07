Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Football
    Football
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Feb 2024 4:23 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Feb 2024 4:23 PM GMT

    വനിത ലീഗ്: ഗോകുലം ജേതാക്കൾ

    വനിത ലീഗ്: ഗോകുലം ജേതാക്കൾ
    തൃശൂർ: കോർപറേഷൻ മൈതാനത്ത് നടന്ന കേരള വനിത ഫുട്ബാൾ ലീഗിൽ ഗോകുലം കേരള കിരീടം നേടി. സമാപന മത്സരത്തിൽ ലോർഡ്സ് ഫുട്ബാൾ അക്കാദമിയെ രണ്ട് ഗോളിന് പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയാണ് നേട്ടം. തൃശൂർ കോർപറേഷൻ സ്റ്റാൻഡിങ് കമ്മിറ്റി ചെയർമാൻ പി.കെ. ഷാജൻ ട്രോഫി നൽകി.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:scorelive kerala womens league
    News Summary - Women's League: Gokulam Winners
