Madhyamam
    Football
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Oct 2025 11:22 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Oct 2025 11:24 PM IST

    വനിത ബ്ലൈൻഡ് ഫുട്ബാൾ ലോകകപ്പ്: അർജൻറീനക്ക് കിരീടം

    Blind Football
    വ​നി​ത ബ്ലൈ​ൻ​ഡ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ലോ​ക​ക​പ്പി​ൽ കി​രീ​ടം നേ​ടി​യ അ​ർ​ജ​ൻ​റീ​ന ടീം ​ട്രോ​ഫി​യു​മാ​യി

    Listen to this Article

    കൊച്ചി: കാക്കനാട് യുനൈറ്റഡ് സ്പോർട്സ് സെൻറർ ഗ്രൗണ്ടിൽ നടന്ന വനിത ബ്ലൈൻഡ് ഫുട്ബാൾ ലോകകപ്പിൽ അർജൻറീന കിരീടം ചൂടി. ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിനെതിരെ 2-0ത്തിനായിരുന്നു വിജയം. യോഹാന അഗ്വിലർ, ഗ്രേസിയ സോസ എന്നിവരാണ് ഗോളുകൾ നേടിയത്.

    ബ്രസീലിനെ പെനാൽറ്റി ഷൂട്ടൗട്ടിൽ പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തി ജപ്പാൻ മൂന്നാം സ്ഥാനം നേടി. ഗോൾ വേട്ടക്കാരിൽ ഒന്നാമതെത്തിയ ഗ്രേസിയ സോസ ടൂർണമെന്റിലെ മികച്ച താരമായി തെരഞ്ഞെടുക്കപ്പെട്ടു. ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിന്റെ ഗ്രിംമോണ്ട അലിസിയയാണ് മികച്ച ഗോൾ കീപ്പർ.

    TAGS:blind footballArgentina Football Team
