Madhyamam
    Football
    Football
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Dec 2024 10:30 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Dec 2024 10:42 PM IST

    അണ്ടർ 20 ഫുട്ബാൾ: ഷൂട്ടൗട്ടിൽ മലപ്പുറത്തെ മലർത്തിയടിച്ച് വയനാട് ചാമ്പ്യന്മാർ

    കൽപറ്റ: അണ്ടർ 20 സംസ്ഥാന ഫുട്ബാൾ ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽ വയനാടിന് കിരീടം. ആവേശകരമായ ഫൈനലിൽ നിശ്ചിത സമയത്ത് ഇരു ടീമുകളും ഓരോ ഗോളുകളാണ് കണ്ടെത്തിയത് പെനാൽറ്റി ഷൂട്ടൗട്ടിൽ മലപ്പുറത്തെ 5-3 എന്ന സ്കോറിനാണ് വയനാട് മലർത്തിയടിച്ചത്. വയനാടിനായി കിക്കെടുത്ത എല്ലാ താരങ്ങളും ഗോൾവല കുലുക്കിയതോടെ ജ‍യം ഉറപ്പിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ആദ്യമായാണ് വയനാട് അണ്ടർ 20 ഫുട്ബാൾ ചാമ്പ്യന്മാരാകുന്നത്.

    TAGS:footballSports News
    News Summary - Wayanad secures U20 Football Championship for the first time
