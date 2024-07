കളിയോട് വിടപറഞ്ഞ് ടോണി ക്രൂസ്

Well, that’s it. Toni Kroos has officially retired.



Here are his stats for club and country:



814 appearances.

182 assists.

89 goals.

6 Champions Leagues.

6 Club World Cups.

5 European Super Cups.

4 La Liga titles.

4 Spanish Super Cups.

3 Bundesliga titles.

3 DfB Pokals.

1 Copa…