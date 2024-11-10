Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Football
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Nov 2024 4:35 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Nov 2024 4:38 PM GMT

    കപ്പ് കാലിക്കറ്റിന്; സൂപ്പർ ലീഗ് ഫൈനലിൽ ഫോഴ്സ കൊച്ചിയെ തോൽപ്പിച്ചത് 2-1ന്

    കോഴിക്കോട്: സൂപ്പർ ലീഗ് കേരള പ്രഥമ കിരീടം കാലിക്കറ്റ് എഫ്.സിക്ക്. കോഴിക്കോട് കോർപറേഷൻ സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിൽ നടന്ന ഫൈനലിൽ ഫോഴ്സ കൊച്ചി എഫ്.സിയെ 2-1ന് പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയാണ് കാലിക്കറ്റിന്‍റെ കിരീടനേട്ടം. 16ാം മിനിറ്റിൽ തോയി സിങ്, 70ാം മിനിറ്റിൽ ബെൽഫോർട്ട് എന്നിവരാണ് കാലിക്കറ്റിനായി ഗോൾ നേടിയത്. എക്സ്ട്രാ ടൈമിൽ ഡോറിൽടണിന്‍റെ വകയായിരുന്നു കൊച്ചിയുടെ ഏക ഗോൾ.



    TAGS:Super League Kerala
    News Summary - Super League Kerala final updates
