Madhyamam
    Football
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Oct 2024 6:10 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Oct 2024 6:10 PM GMT

    ഇനി ഇല്ല കളത്തിൽ; വിരമിക്കൽ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് ആന്ദ്രെസ് ഇനിയസ്റ്റ

    ബാഴ്സലോണ: ഇതിഹാസ സ്പാനിഷ് താരം ആന്ദ്രെസ് ഇനിയസ്റ്റ പ്രഫഷനൽ ഫുട്ബാൾ മതിയാക്കുന്നു. 2010 ലോകകപ്പിൽ സ്പെയിനിനെ കിരീടത്തിലേക്ക് നയിച്ച മിഡ്ഫീൽഡർ 40ാം വയസ്സിലാണ് ക്ലബ് ഫുട്ബാളിൽ നിന്ന് വിരമിക്കുന്നത്.

    നിലവിൽ യു.എ.ഇയിലെ എമിറേറ്റ്സ് ക്ലബിന്റെ താരമാണ്. 18 വർഷത്തോളം ബാഴ്സലോണ ജഴ്സിയിലായിരുന്നു ഇനിയസ്റ്റ. സ്പെയിനിനായി 131 മത്സരങ്ങൾ കളിച്ച താരം 2018ൽ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര ഫുട്ബാളിൽനിന്ന് വിരമിച്ചിരുന്നു.

    TAGS:andres iniesta
    News Summary - Spain and Barcelona great Andres Iniesta announces retirement
