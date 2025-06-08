Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Football
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Jun 2025 1:50 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Jun 2025 1:50 PM IST

    ബ്രസീലിയൻ സൂപ്പർ താരം നെയ്മറിന് കോവിഡ്

    സാവോ പോളോ: ബ്രസീലിയൻ സൂപ്പർ താരം നെയ്മറിന് കോവിഡ് സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. താരം ചികിത്സയിലാണുള്ളതെന്ന് ക്ലബ്ബായ സാന്‍റോസ് പ്രസ്താവനയിൽ അറിയിച്ചു.

    ജൂൺ അഞ്ചിനാണ് നെയ്മറിന് ലക്ഷണങ്ങൾ കണ്ടുതുടങ്ങിയത്. തുടർന്ന് നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനയിൽ കോവിഡ് സ്ഥിരീകരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

    വ്യാഴാഴ്ച മുതൽക്കേ നെയ്മർ പരിശീലനത്തിൽ നിന്നും മറ്റും വിട്ടുനിൽക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഇത് രണ്ടാംതവണയാണ് നെയ്മറിന് കോവിഡ് ബാധിക്കുന്നത്. നേരത്തെ, 2021 മേയിലും കോവിഡ് ബാധിച്ചിരുന്നു.

    TAGS:neymarCovid 19Sports NewsLatest News
