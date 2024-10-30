Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Football
    Posted On
    30 Oct 2024 6:02 PM GMT
    Updated On
    30 Oct 2024 6:02 PM GMT

    ഹൈ​ദ​രാ​ബാ​ദ് എ​ഫ്.​സിയെ രണ്ടുഗോളിന് കീഴടക്കി മോ​ഹ​ൻ ബ​ഗാ​ൻ

    ഹൈ​ദ​രാ​ബാ​ദ് എ​ഫ്.​സിയെ രണ്ടുഗോളിന് കീഴടക്കി മോ​ഹ​ൻ ബ​ഗാ​ൻ
    ഹൈ​ദ​രാ​ബാ​ദ്: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സൂ​പ്പ​ർ ലീ​ഗി​ൽ ഹൈ​ദ​രാ​ബാ​ദ് എ​ഫ്.​സി​യെ ത​ക​ർ​ത്ത് മോ​ഹ​ൻ ബ​ഗാ​ൻ. എ​തി​രി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ര​ണ്ട് ഗോ​ളി​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ക​രു​ടെ ജ​യം.

    37ാം മി​നി​റ്റി​ൽ മ​ൻ​വീ​ർ സി​ങ്ങും 56ൽ ​സു​ഭാ​ഷി​ഷ് ബോ​സും സ്കോ​ർ ചെ​യ്തു. ജ​യ​ത്തോ​ടെ 13 പോ​യ​ന്റു​മാ​യി ബ​ഗാ​ൻ ര​ണ്ടാം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ക​യ​റി.

    ISLMohun BaganHyderabad FC
