Posted Ondate_range 19 Jun 2025 10:45 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 Jun 2025 10:45 PM IST
എംബാപ്പെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Mbappe admitted to hospital whilst at Club World Cup
മയാമി: വയർ സംബന്ധമായ അസുഖങ്ങൾ മൂർച്ഛിച്ചതിനെത്തുടർന്ന് റയൽ മഡ്രിഡ് താരം കിലിയൻ എംബാപ്പെയെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.
പനി മൂലം വിശ്രമത്തിലായ എംബാപ്പെ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം അഹ്ലിക്കെതിരായ മത്സരത്തിൽ കളച്ചിരുന്നില്ല. കടുത്ത ഛർദ്ദിയും വയറിളക്കവും ബാധിച്ച താരത്തെ വിവിധ പരിശോധനങ്ങൾക്ക് വിധേയനാക്കിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുകയാണ്.
