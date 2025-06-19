Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightSportschevron_rightFootballchevron_rightഎം​ബാ​പ്പെ...
    Football
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Jun 2025 10:45 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Jun 2025 10:45 PM IST

    എം​ബാ​പ്പെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    എം​ബാ​പ്പെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ
    cancel

    മയാമി: വയർ സംബന്ധമായ അസുഖങ്ങൾ മൂർച്ഛിച്ചതിനെത്തുടർന്ന് റയൽ മഡ്രിഡ് താരം കിലിയൻ എംബാപ്പെയെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

    പനി മൂലം വിശ്രമത്തിലായ എംബാപ്പെ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം അഹ്‌ലിക്കെതിരായ മത്സരത്തിൽ കളച്ചിരുന്നില്ല. കടുത്ത ഛർദ്ദിയും വയറിളക്കവും ബാധിച്ച താരത്തെ വിവിധ പരിശോധനങ്ങൾക്ക് വിധേയനാക്കിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുകയാണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Real MadridfranceKylian Mbappe
    News Summary - Mbappe admitted to hospital whilst at Club World Cup
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X