സിറ്റിക്ക് മിന്നും ജയം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 29 Aug 2026 10:31 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 29 Aug 2026 10:31 PM IST
സിറ്റിക്ക് മിന്നും ജയംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Manchester City Secures Dominant Win; Liverpool Held to Draw in Premier League
ലണ്ടൻ: ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് പ്രീമിയർ ലീഗിൽ മാഞ്ചസ്റ്റർ സിറ്റിക്ക് തകർപ്പൻ ജയം. ക്രിസ്റ്റൽ പാലസിനെ 4-1നാണ് തകർത്തത്. എർലിങ് ഹാലൻഡും, റ്യാൻ ചെർകിയും രണ്ട് ഗോൾ വീതം നേടി വിജയശിൽപികളായി. മറ്റൊരു മത്സരത്തിൽ ലിവർപൂളിനെ നോട്ടിങ്ഹാം ഫോറസ്റ്റ് 2-2ന് സമനിലയിൽ തളച്ചു.
രണ്ട് ഗോളിന് പിന്നിൽ നിന്ന ശേഷമാണ് ലിവർപൂൾ സമനില പിടിച്ചത്. അലക്സാണ്ടർ ഇസാകും, വിക്ടർ മുനോസും ലിവർപൂളിനായി സ്കോർ ചെയ്തു. രണ്ട് കളിയും ജയിച്ച സിറ്റിയാണ് പോയന്റ് പട്ടികയിൽ മുന്നിൽ. ലിവർപൂളിന് രണ്ട് കളിയും സമനിലയായി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story