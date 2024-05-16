Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Football
    Posted On
    16 May 2024 5:15 PM GMT
    Updated On
    16 May 2024 5:15 PM GMT

    ഇറ്റാലിയൻ കപ്പ് കിരീടം യുവന്റസിന്

    ഇറ്റാലിയൻ കപ്പ് കിരീടം യുവന്റസിന്
    റോം: ഇറ്റാലിയൻ കപ്പ് കിരീടം 15ാം തവണ സ്വന്തമാക്കി യുവന്റസ്. ഒളിമ്പിക് സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിൽ നടന്ന ഫൈനലിൽ അത്‍ലാന്റയെ എതിരില്ലാത്ത ഒരു ഗോളിനാണ് തോൽപിച്ചത്. നാലാം മിനിറ്റിൽ ഡുസാൻ വ്ലാഹോവിച് വിജയഗോൾ നേടി.

    italian cup
    News Summary - Juventus win Italian Cup for 15th time
