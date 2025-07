ചെൽസിക്കായി പെഡ്രോയുടെ രണ്ടു കിടിലോസ്കി ഗോളുകൾ, എന്നിട്ടും ആഘോഷിക്കാതെ താരം! കാരണം ഇതാണ്...

João Pedro is putting on a show, and we’ve got every angle of that second beauty 🤯🎯🎥 Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #FLUCHE pic.twitter.com/KMKNI49nYv