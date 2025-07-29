Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 29 July 2025 10:32 PM IST
Updated On 29 July 2025 10:32 PM IST
വൻ തുകക്ക് ജാവോ ഫെലിക്സ് അൽ നസ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Joao Felix transfer news: Chelsea forward joins Al Nassr
റിയാദ്: പോർചുഗീസ് സ്ട്രൈക്കർ ജാവോ ഫെലിക്സ് വൻ തുകക്ക് സൗദി പ്രോ ലീഗ് ക്ലബ്ബായ അൽ നസ്റിൽ. 260 ദശലക്ഷം യു.എസ് ഡോളറാണ് ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് പ്രീമിയർ ലീഗായ ചെൽസിയിൽനിന്നെത്തുന്ന താരത്തിന്റെ ആകെ ട്രാൻസ്ഫർ തുക. രണ്ട് വർഷത്തേക്കാണ് നസ്റുമായി 25കാരന്റെ കരാർ.
പോർചുഗീസ് സൂപ്പർ താരം ക്രിസ്റ്റ്യാനോ റൊണാൾഡോകക്കൊപ്പം നി സൗദി ലീഗിൽ ഫെലിക്സ് കളിക്കും.
