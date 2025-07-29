Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Football
    Posted On
    date_range 29 July 2025 10:32 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 July 2025 10:32 PM IST

    വ​ൻ തു​ക​ക്ക് ജാ​​വോ ഫെ​​ലി​​ക്സ് അ​​ൽ ന​​സ്റി​​ൽ

    വ​ൻ തു​ക​ക്ക് ജാ​​വോ ഫെ​​ലി​​ക്സ് അ​​ൽ ന​​സ്റി​​ൽ
    റി​യാ​ദ്: പോ​​ർ​​ചു​​ഗീ​​സ് സ്ട്രൈ​​ക്ക​​ർ ജാ​​വോ ഫെ​​ലി​​ക്സ് വ​​ൻ തു​​ക​​ക്ക് സൗ​​ദി പ്രോ ​​ലീ​​ഗ് ക്ല​​ബ്ബാ​​യ അ​​ൽ ന​​സ്റി​​ൽ. 260 ദ​​ശ​​ല​​ക്ഷം യു.​​എ​​സ് ഡോ​​ള​​റാ​​ണ് ഇം​​ഗ്ലീ​​ഷ് പ്രീ​​മി​​യ​​ർ ലീ​​ഗാ​​യ ചെ​​ൽ​​സി​​യി​​ൽ​​നി​​ന്നെ​​ത്തു​​ന്ന താ​​ര​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ആ​​കെ ട്രാ​​ൻ​​സ്ഫ​​ർ തു​​ക. ര​​ണ്ട് വ​​ർ​​ഷ​​ത്തേ​​ക്കാ​​ണ് ന​​സ്റു​​മാ​​യി 25കാ​​ര​​ന്റെ ക​​രാ​​ർ.

    പോ​​ർ​​ചു​​ഗീ​​സ് സൂ​​പ്പ​​ർ താ​​രം ക്രി​​സ്റ്റ്യാ​​നോ റൊ​​ണാ​​ൾ​​ഡോ​​ക​ക്കൊ​പ്പം ​നി ​സൗ​​ദി ലീ​​ഗി​​ൽ ഫെ​​ലി​​ക്സ് ക​​ളി​​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Joao FelixFootball transferAl Nassr
    News Summary - Joao Felix transfer news: Chelsea forward joins Al Nassr
