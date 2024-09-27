Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Football
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Sep 2024 6:16 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Sep 2024 6:16 PM GMT

    ഐ.​എ​സ്.​എ​ൽ: ഹെ​രേ​ര ഹാ​ട്രി​ക്കി​ൽ ഗോ​വ​ക്ക് ജ​യം

    Borja Herrera
    കൊ​ൽ​ക്ക​ത്ത: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സൂ​പ്പ​ർ ലീ​ഗി​ൽ ഈ​സ്റ്റ് ബം​ഗാ​ളി​നെ ര​ണ്ടി​നെ​തി​രെ മൂ​ന്ന് ഗോ​ളി​ന് തോ​ൽ​പി​ച്ച് എ​ഫ്.​സി ഗോ​വ. ബോ​ർ​ജ ഹെ​രേ​ര​യു​ടെ (13, 20, 71) ഹാ​ട്രി​ക്കാ​ണ് സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ക​ർ​ക്ക് ജ​യ​മൊ​രു​ക്കി​യ​ത്.

    29ാം മി​നി​റ്റി​ലെ പെ​നാ​ൽ​റ്റി ല​ക്ഷ്യ​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ച് മ​ദീ​ഹ് ത​ലാ​ൽ ഈ​സ്റ്റ് ബം​ഗാ​ളി​നാ​യി അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ട് തു​റ​ന്നു. 81ാം മി​നി​റ്റി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​ഡ​ർ കാ​ൾ മ​ക്ഹ്യൂ ചു​വ​പ്പ് കാ​ർ​ഡ് ക​ണ്ട് മ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​തോ​ടെ ഗോ​വ​യു​ടെ അം​ഗ​ബ​ലം പ​ത്താ​യി ചു​രു​ങ്ങി.

    പി​ന്നാ​ലെ ഡേ​വി​ഡ് ലാ​ല​സ​ൻ​ഗ (85) ആ​തി​ഥേ​യ​ർ​ക്കാ​യി ര​ണ്ടാം ഗോ​ൾ നേ​ടി​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും സ​മ​നി​ല ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്താ​നാ​യി​ല്ല.

    TAGS:FootballFC GoaEast BengalISL 2024Borja Herrera
