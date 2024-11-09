Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Football
    Posted On
    9 Nov 2024 5:24 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Nov 2024 5:24 PM GMT

    ഐ.​എ​സ്.​എ​ൽ: ചെന്നൈയിനെ പൂട്ടി മുംബൈ

    ഐ.​എ​സ്.​എ​ൽ: ചെന്നൈയിനെ പൂട്ടി മുംബൈ
    ചെ​ന്നൈ: ഐ.​എ​സ്.​എ​ൽ 1000ാം മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ സ്വ​ന്തം ത​ട്ട​ക​ത്തി​ൽ ജ​യം തേ​ടി​യി​റ​ങ്ങി​യ​ ചെ​ന്നൈ​യി​നെ സ​മ​നി​ല​യി​ൽ പി​ടി​ച്ച് മും​ബൈ. ഗോ​ളൊ​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ആ​ദ്യ പ​കു​തി​ക്കു ശേ​ഷം ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​ൻ റ​യാ​ൻ എ​ഡ്വേ​ഡ്സി​ലൂ​ടെ ചെ​ന്നൈ​യി​നാ​ണ് ആ​ദ്യം ലീ​ഡ് പി​ടി​​ച്ച​ത്. തൊ​ട്ടു​പി​റ​കെ റോ​ഡ്രി​ഗ​സ് മും​ബൈ​യെ ഒ​പ്പ​മെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു. സ​മ​നി​ല​യോ​ടെ ചെ​ന്നൈ​യി​ൻ പ​ട്ടി​ക​യി​ൽ നാ​ലാം സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തേ​ക്കു ക​യ​റി. മും​ബൈ എ​ട്ടാ​മ​താ​ണ്.

    അ​തേ സ​മ​യം, ര​ണ്ട് ചു​വ​പ്പു​കാ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ണ്ട ഈ​സ്റ്റ് ബം​ഗാ​ൾ- മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ൻ മ​ത്സ​രം ഗോ​ൾ​ര​ഹി​ത സ​മ​നി​ല​യി​ൽ പി​രി​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Mumbai City FCChennaiyin FC v Mumbai CityIndian Super League
    News Summary - ISL, 1000th match: Mumbai City draw Chennaiyin FC 1-1 in action-packed game
