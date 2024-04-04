വീണ്ടും താഴോട്ട്! ഫിഫ റാങ്കിങ്ങിൽ ഇന്ത്യ 121

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
4 April 2024
4 April 2024
വീണ്ടും താഴോട്ട്! ഫിഫ റാങ്കിങ്ങിൽ ഇന്ത്യ 121text_fields
News Summary - Indian football team slides to 121st in FIFA ranking
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ലോകകപ്പ് ഏഷ്യൻ യോഗ്യത റൗണ്ടിൽ നിറംമങ്ങിയ പ്രകടനം തുടരുന്ന ഇന്ത്യൻ ഫുട്ബാൾ ടീം ഫിഫ റാങ്കിങ്ങിൽ വീണ്ടും താഴോട്ട്. 117ാം റാങ്കിലായിരുന്ന ടീം 121ലേക്ക് വീണു. സമീപ വർഷങ്ങളിലെ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ഏറ്റവും മോശം റാങ്കാണിത്.
തുടർച്ചയായ വിജയങ്ങളുമായി 2023 ജൂലൈയിൽ 99ലെത്തിയിരുന്നു ഇഗോർ സ്റ്റിമാക് പരിശീലിപ്പിക്കുന്ന സംഘം. പിന്നീട് പിറകോട്ട് പോയി. ഇക്കഴിഞ്ഞ ഫെബ്രുവരിയിൽ 102ാം റാങ്കിൽ നിന്ന് ഒറ്റയടിക്ക് 117ലേക്ക് കൂപ്പുകുത്തുകയും ചെയ്തു. 2017 ജനുവരിയിൽ 129ലേക്ക് വരെ താഴ്ന്ന ഇന്ത്യൻ ടീം ഘട്ടംഘട്ടമായി മുന്നിലേക്ക് കയറിവന്നു.
