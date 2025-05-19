Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
അണ്ടർ 19 സാഫ് കിരീടത്തിൽ മുത്തമിട്ട് ഇന്ത്യtext_fields
News Summary - India wins the Under-19 SAFF Cup
യൂപിയ (അരുണാചൽ പ്രദേശ്): ബംഗ്ലാദേശിനെ പെനാൽറ്റി ഷൂട്ടൗട്ടിൽ തോൽപിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യ അണ്ടർ 19 സാഫ് ഫുട്ബാൾ കിരീടം നിലനിർത്തി. ഗോൾഡൻ ജൂബിലി സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിൽ നടന്ന ഫൈനലിന്റെ നിശ്ചിത സമയം 1-1ൽ പിരിഞ്ഞു.
ഇന്ത്യക്കായി രണ്ടാം മിനിറ്റിൽത്തന്നെ നായകൻ ഷിംഗമായും ഷമി സ്കോർ ചെയ്തു. 61ാം മിനിറ്റിൽ മുഹമ്മദ് ജോയ് അഹ്മദിലൂടെ ബംഗ്ലാദേശിന്റെ മറുപടിയെത്തി. ഷൂട്ടൗട്ടിൽ 4-3നായിരുന്നു ആതിഥേയ ജയം. മലയാളിയായ ഷഫീഖ് ഹസൻ ഇന്ത്യൻ ടീമിന്റെ സഹപരിശീലകനാണ്.
