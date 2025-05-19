Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Football
    Posted On
    19 May 2025 10:13 PM IST
    Updated On
    19 May 2025 10:13 PM IST

    അ​ണ്ട​ർ 19 സാ​ഫ് കിരീടത്തിൽ മുത്തമിട്ട് ഇ​ന്ത്യ

    അ​ണ്ട​ർ 19 സാ​ഫ് കിരീടത്തിൽ മുത്തമിട്ട് ഇ​ന്ത്യ
    അ​ണ്ട​ർ 19 സാ​ഫ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ കി​രീ​ടവുമായി ഇ​ന്ത്യ ടീം

    യൂ​പി​യ (അ​രു​ണാ​ച​ൽ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ്): ബം​ഗ്ലാ​ദേ​ശി​നെ പെ​നാ​ൽ​റ്റി ഷൂ​ട്ടൗ​ട്ടി​ൽ തോ​ൽ​പി​ച്ച് ഇ​ന്ത്യ അ​ണ്ട​ർ 19 സാ​ഫ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ കി​രീ​ടം നി​ല​നി​ർ​ത്തി. ഗോ​ൾ​ഡ​ൻ ജൂ​ബി​ലി സ്റ്റേ​ഡി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ന്റെ നി​ശ്ചി​ത സ​മ​യം 1-1ൽ ​പി​രി​ഞ്ഞു.

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​യി ര​ണ്ടാം മി​നി​റ്റി​ൽ​ത്ത​ന്നെ നാ​യ​ക​ൻ ഷിം​ഗ​മാ​യും ഷ​മി സ്കോ​ർ ചെ​യ്തു. 61ാം മി​നി​റ്റി​ൽ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ജോ​യ് അ​ഹ്മ​ദി​ലൂ​ടെ ബം​ഗ്ലാ​ദേ​ശി​ന്റെ മ​റു​പ​ടി​യെ​ത്തി. ഷൂ​ട്ടൗ​ട്ടി​ൽ 4-3നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ആ​തി​ഥേ​യ ജ​യം. മ​ല​യാ​ളി​യാ​യ ഷ​ഫീ​ഖ് ഹ​സ​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ടീ​മി​ന്റെ സ​ഹ​പ​രി​ശീ​ല​ക​നാ​ണ്.

    X