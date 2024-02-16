Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Football
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Feb 2024 2:07 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Feb 2024 2:07 AM GMT

    ഐ ​ലീ​ഗ്; ആ​ദ്യ മൂ​ന്നി​ലെ​ത്താ​ൻ ഗോ​കു​ലം

    gokulam fc
    ലു​ധി​യാ​ന: ഐ ​ലീ​ഗി​ൽ തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യ ര​ണ്ട് മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ജ​യി​ച്ച് നാ​ലാം സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തേ​ക്കു​യ​ർ​ന്ന ഗോ​കു​ലം കേ​ര​ള എ​ഫ്.​സി ഇ​ന്ന് രാ​ജ​സ്ഥാ​ൻ യു​നൈ​റ്റ​ഡി​നെ​തി​രെ പോ​രി​നി​റ​ങ്ങും. 13 മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ 23 പോ​യ​ന്റാ​ണ് മ​ല​ബാ​റി​യ​ൻ​സി​നു​ള്ള​ത്. നാ​ല് ഗോ​ൾ വ്യ​ത്യാ​സ​ത്തി​ലെ​ങ്കി​ലും ജ​യി​ച്ചാ​ൽ ര​ണ്ടാം സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തേ​ക്കു​യ​രാ​ൻ ടീ​മി​നാ​കും. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ൻ​സ് (31), ശ്രീ​നി​ധി (26), റി​യ​ൽ ക​ശ്മീ​ർ (23) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് ആ​ദ്യ മൂ​ന്നി​ൽ. ര​ണ്ടാം പാ​ദ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ കാ​ശി​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ എ​വേ മ​ത്സ​രം 4-2നും ​ഷി​ല്ലോ​ങ് ല​ജോ​ങ്ങി​നെ​തി​രാ​യ ഹോം ​മാ​ച്ച് 2-0ത്തി​നും ജ​യി​ച്ചാ​ണ് ഗോ​കു​ലം മു​ന്നേ​റി‍യ​ത്.

    TAGS:gokulam fcileagueSports news
    News Summary - iLeague; Gokulam to reach the top three
