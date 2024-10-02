Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightSportschevron_rightFootballchevron_rightസന്തോഷ് ട്രോഫി ഫൈനൽ...
    Football
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Oct 2024 4:43 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Oct 2024 4:43 PM GMT

    സന്തോഷ് ട്രോഫി ഫൈനൽ റൗണ്ട് ഹൈദരാബാദിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    റെ‍യിൽവേസ്, പുതുച്ചേരി, ലക്ഷദ്വീപ് എന്നിവരുൾപ്പെടുന്ന ഗ്രൂപ്പിൽ കേരളം
    സന്തോഷ് ട്രോഫി ഫൈനൽ റൗണ്ട് ഹൈദരാബാദിൽ
    cancel

    ന്യൂഡൽഹി: 78ാമത് സന്തോഷ് ട്രോഫി ഫൈനൽ റൗണ്ട് മത്സരങ്ങൾക്ക് ഹൈദരാബാദ് വേദിയാവും. 57 വർഷത്തിനിടെ ഇതാദ്യമായാണ് ഹൈദരാബാദിൽ സന്തോഷ് ട്രോഫിയെത്തുന്നത്.

    ഡിസംബറിലാ‍യിരിക്കും മത്സരങ്ങൾ. ഗ്രൂപ് റൗണ്ട് പോരാട്ടങ്ങൾ വിവിധ വേദികളിലായി നവംബറിൽ നടക്കും. ഗ്രൂപ് എച്ചിലാണ് മുൻ ചാമ്പ്യന്മാരായ കേരളം. റെ‍യിൽവേസ്, പുതുച്ചേരി, ലക്ഷദ്വീപ് എന്നിവയാണ് മറ്റു ടീമുകൾ.

    ഒമ്പത് ഗ്രൂപ്പിലെയും വിജയികളും കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷത്തെ ഫൈനലിസ്റ്റുകളായ സർവിസസും ഗോവയുമാണ് ഫൈനൽ റൗണ്ടിൽ കളിക്കുക.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Santosh Trophy 2024
    News Summary - Hyderabad to host final rounds of the Santosh Trophy 2024
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick