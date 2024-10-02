സന്തോഷ് ട്രോഫി ഫൈനൽ റൗണ്ട് ഹൈദരാബാദിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 2 Oct 2024 4:43 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 2 Oct 2024 4:43 PM GMT
സന്തോഷ് ട്രോഫി ഫൈനൽ റൗണ്ട് ഹൈദരാബാദിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Hyderabad to host final rounds of the Santosh Trophy 2024
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: 78ാമത് സന്തോഷ് ട്രോഫി ഫൈനൽ റൗണ്ട് മത്സരങ്ങൾക്ക് ഹൈദരാബാദ് വേദിയാവും. 57 വർഷത്തിനിടെ ഇതാദ്യമായാണ് ഹൈദരാബാദിൽ സന്തോഷ് ട്രോഫിയെത്തുന്നത്.
ഡിസംബറിലായിരിക്കും മത്സരങ്ങൾ. ഗ്രൂപ് റൗണ്ട് പോരാട്ടങ്ങൾ വിവിധ വേദികളിലായി നവംബറിൽ നടക്കും. ഗ്രൂപ് എച്ചിലാണ് മുൻ ചാമ്പ്യന്മാരായ കേരളം. റെയിൽവേസ്, പുതുച്ചേരി, ലക്ഷദ്വീപ് എന്നിവയാണ് മറ്റു ടീമുകൾ.
ഒമ്പത് ഗ്രൂപ്പിലെയും വിജയികളും കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷത്തെ ഫൈനലിസ്റ്റുകളായ സർവിസസും ഗോവയുമാണ് ഫൈനൽ റൗണ്ടിൽ കളിക്കുക.
