Madhyamam
    Football
    Posted On
    date_range 14 March 2024 3:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 March 2024 3:35 AM GMT

    ഐലീഗിൽ ഇന്ന് ഗോകുലം-ഐസ്വാൾ പോ​ര്

    ഐലീഗിൽ ഇന്ന് ഗോകുലം-ഐസ്വാൾ പോ​ര്
    കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട്: ഐ​ലീ​ഗി​ൽ വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ഗോ​കു​ലം സ്വ​ന്തം ക​ളി​മു​റ്റ​ത്ത് ഐ​സ്വാ​ൾ എ​ഫ്.​സി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ. രാ​ത്രി ഏ​ഴി​ന് കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ഇ.​എം.​എ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഡി​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് മ​ത്സ​രം. 19 ക​ളി​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 33 പോ​യ​ന്റു​മാ​യി നാ​ലാ​മ​താ​ണ് ഗോ​കു​ലം. എ​തി​രാ​ളി​ക​ളാ​ക​ട്ടെ, 17 മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ 21 പോ​യ​ന്റു​മാ​യി 10ാമ​തും.

    ലീ​ഗി​ൽ അ​വ​സാ​നം ക​ളി​ച്ച മൂ​ന്നു മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ഒ​രു പോ​യ​ന്റ് മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ് ഗോ​കു​ല​ത്തി​ന് സ​മ്പാ​ദ്യം. ഐ​സ്വാ​ളി​നാ​ക​ട്ടെ, അ​തി​നെ​ക്കാ​ൾ പ​രി​താ​പ​ക​ര​മാ​ണ് ക​ണ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ- അ​വ​സാ​നം ക​ളി​ച്ച അ​ഞ്ചു മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഒ​രു സ​മ​നി​ല മാ​ത്രം.

    TAGS:Gokulam fcILeagueAiswal
    News Summary - Gokulam-Aiswal battle today in ILeague
