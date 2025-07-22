Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Football
    Posted On
    date_range 22 July 2025 10:22 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 July 2025 10:22 PM IST

    ലി​വ​ർ​പൂ​ൾ ഇ​തി​ഹാ​സം ജോ​യി ജോ​ൺ​സി​ന് വി​ട

    ലി​വ​ർ​പൂ​ൾ ഇ​തി​ഹാ​സം ജോ​യി ജോ​ൺ​സി​ന് വി​ട
    ല​ണ്ട​ൻ: ലി​വ​ർ​പൂ​ൾ പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ​നി​ര​യി​ലെ ഹീ​റോ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ജോ​യി ജോ​ൺ​സ് അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ചു. 70ാം വ​യ​സ്സാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. 1975-78 കാ​ല​ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ജോ​ൺ​സ് ലി​വ​ർ​പൂ​ൾ ജ​ഴ്സി​യ​ണി​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. ടീ​മി​നാ​യി 72 മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ളി​ച്ചു. ര​ണ്ട് യൂ​റോ​പ്യ​ൻ ക​പ്പ് കി​രീ​ട​നേ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ലും പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​യാ​യി. മാ​തൃ​രാ​ജ്യ​മാ​യ വെ​യ്‍ൽ​സി​ന് വേ​ണ്ടി 72 അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഇ​റ​ങ്ങി. റെ​ക്സാം എ.​എ​ഫ്.​സി​യി​ലൂ​ടെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു തു​ട​ക്കം. ലി​വ​ർ​പൂ​ൾ വി​ട്ട് റെ​ക്സാ​മി​ൽ തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ത്തി പി​ന്നീ​ട് ചെ​ൽ​സി​ക്കു​വേ​ണ്ടി 78 മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും ക​ളി​ച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

