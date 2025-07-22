Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 22 July 2025 10:22 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 July 2025 10:22 PM IST
ലിവർപൂൾ ഇതിഹാസം ജോയി ജോൺസിന് വിടtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Former Liverpool, Wrexham defender Joey Jones dies aged 70
ലണ്ടൻ: ലിവർപൂൾ പ്രതിരോധനിരയിലെ ഹീറോയായിരുന്ന ജോയി ജോൺസ് അന്തരിച്ചു. 70ാം വയസ്സായിരുന്നു. 1975-78 കാലഘട്ടത്തിലാണ് ജോൺസ് ലിവർപൂൾ ജഴ്സിയണിഞ്ഞത്. ടീമിനായി 72 മത്സരങ്ങൾ കളിച്ചു. രണ്ട് യൂറോപ്യൻ കപ്പ് കിരീടനേട്ടത്തിലും പങ്കാളിയായി. മാതൃരാജ്യമായ വെയ്ൽസിന് വേണ്ടി 72 അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ ഇറങ്ങി. റെക്സാം എ.എഫ്.സിയിലൂടെയായിരുന്നു തുടക്കം. ലിവർപൂൾ വിട്ട് റെക്സാമിൽ തിരിച്ചെത്തി പിന്നീട് ചെൽസിക്കുവേണ്ടി 78 മത്സരങ്ങളും കളിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story