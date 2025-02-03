Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Football
    Football
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Feb 2025 10:40 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Feb 2025 10:40 AM IST

    ഫു​ട്‌​ബാ​ൾ: ഇ​ന്ന് ജയിച്ചാൽ കേ​ര​ളം സെ​മി​യി​ൽ

    ഫു​ട്‌​ബാ​ൾ: ഇ​ന്ന് ജയിച്ചാൽ കേ​ര​ളം സെ​മി​യി​ൽ
    ഹ​ൽ​ദ്വാ​നി: ദേ​ശീ​യ ഗെ​യിം​സ് ഫു​ട്‌​ബോ​ളി​ൽ സെ​മി ഫൈ​ന​ൽ തേ​ടി കേ​ര​ളം ഇ​ന്ന് അ​വ​സാ​ന ഗ്രൂ​പ് മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ന്. നി​ല​വി​ലെ ചാം​പ്യ​ൻ​മാ​രാ​യ സ​ർ​വി​സ​സാ​ണ് എ​തി​രാ​ളി​ക​ൾ. ഇ​രു ടീ​മി​നും മൂ​ന്ന് പോ​യ​ന്റ് വീ​ത​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ ജ​യി​ച്ച​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ക​ട​ക്കാം.

    അ​ടി​ച്ച ഗോ​ളു​ക​ളു​ടെ എ​ണ്ണ​ത്തി​ലെ മു​ൻ​തൂ​ക്ക​ത്തി​ൽ സ​ർ​വി​സാ​ണ് ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ ഡ​ൽ​ഹി​ക്ക് (6) പി​ന്നി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടാം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത്. കേ​ര​ളം മൂ​ന്നാ​മ​താ​ണ്. ഇ​ന്ന​ത്തെ മ​ത്സ​രം സ​മ​നി​ല​യി​ലാ​യാ​ൽ സ​ർ​വി​സ​സ് സെ​മി​യി​ലെ​ത്തും. ഡ​ൽ​ഹി മു​ന്നേ​റി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. കേ​ര​ളം ഡ​ൽ​ഹി​യോ​ട് മു​ട്ടു​മ​ട​ക്കിയിരുന്നു.

    TAGS:Sports News
    News Summary - Football: If we win today, Kerala will be in the semis.
