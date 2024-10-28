Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightSportschevron_rightFootballchevron_rightഎൽ ക്ലാസിക്കോക്കിടെ...
    Football
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Oct 2024 7:18 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Oct 2024 7:18 PM GMT

    എൽ ക്ലാസിക്കോക്കിടെ ലമീൻ യമാലിന് നേരെ വംശീയാധിക്ഷേപം; അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    എൽ ക്ലാസിക്കോക്കിടെ ലമീൻ യമാലിന് നേരെ വംശീയാധിക്ഷേപം; അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു
    cancel

    മ​ഡ്രി​ഡ്: എ​ൽ ക്ലാ​സി​ക്കോ മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ബാ​ഴ്സ​ലോ​ണ കൗ​മാ​ര താ​രം ല​മീ​ൻ യ​മാ​ലി​ന് നേ​രെ വം​ശീ​യാ​ധി​ക്ഷേ​പം. മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ 77ാം മി​നി​റ്റി​ൽ ഗോ​ൾ നേ​ടി​യ യ​മാ​ൽ ഓ​ടി​ച്ചെ​ന്ന​ത് റ​യ​ൽ മ​ഡ്രി​ഡ് ആ​രാ​ധ​ക​രു​ടെ മു​ന്നി​ലേ​ക്കാ​ണ്.

    അ​വി​ടെ​വെ​ച്ച് ഗോ​ൾ ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ക്ക​വെ താ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആം​ഗ്യ​വി​ക്ഷേ​പ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​കോ​പി​ത​രാ​യ ചി​ല കാ​ണി​ക​ളാ​ണ് വം​ശീ​യാ​ധി​ക്ഷേ​പ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ചൊ​രി​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തെ സ്പാ​നി​ഷ് ലാ ​ലി​ഗ‍യും റ​യ​ൽ മ​ഡ്രി​ഡ് ക്ല​ബും അ​പ​ല​പി​ച്ചു. കു​റ്റ​ക്കാ​രെ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്താ​ൻ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​താ​യി റ​യ​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Real madridEl ClasicoLamine YamalBarcelona
    News Summary - El Clasico: Spain government investigating racism incident against Lamine Yamal
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick