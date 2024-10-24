Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Football
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Oct 2024 4:50 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Oct 2024 4:50 PM GMT

    കാ​ലി​ക്ക​റ്റ്‌ സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ലവനിത ഫുട്ബാൾ: ദേവഗിരി ചാമ്പ്യന്മാർ

    കാ​ലി​ക്ക​റ്റ്‌ സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല വ​നി​ത ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ന്മാ​രാ​യ സെ​ന്റ് ജോ​സ​ഫ്സ് കോ​ള​ജ് ദേ​വ​ഗി​രി ടീം 

    തേ​ഞ്ഞി​പ്പ​ലം: കാ​ലി​ക്ക​റ്റ്‌ സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല വ​നി​ത വി​ഭാ​ഗം ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ൽ സെ​ന്റ് ജോ​സ​ഫ്സ് കോ​ള​ജ് ദേ​വ​ഗി​രി തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യി ര​ണ്ടാം ത​വ​ണ​യും ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ന്മാ​രാ​യി. ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ൽ സെ​ന്റ് ജോ​സ​ഫ്സ് കോ​ള​ജ് ഇ​രി​ങ്ങാ​ല​ക്കു​ട​യെ ടൈ​ബ്രേ​ക്ക​റി​ൽ 4-2ന് ​തോ​ൽ​പി​ച്ചാ​ണ് കി​രീ​ടം ചൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. കാർമൽ കോളജ് മാള മൂന്നാം സ്ഥാനംനേടി. സ​മ്മാ​ന​ദാ​ന​ച്ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ മുൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ താ​രം അ​ന​സ് എ​ട​ത്തൊ​ടി​ക മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി.

    TAGS:football
