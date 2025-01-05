Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Football
    Posted On
    5 Jan 2025 10:59 PM IST
    Updated On
    5 Jan 2025 10:59 PM IST

    കോപ ഡെൽ റേ: ബാഴ്സ പ്രീ ക്വാർട്ടറിൽ

    Barcelona
    മ​ഡ്രി​ഡ്: ദു​ർ​ബ​ല​രാ​യ ബ​ർ​ബ​സ്ട്രോ​യെ എ​തി​രി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത നാ​ലു ഗോ​ളി​ന് വീ​ഴ്ത്തി ബാ​ഴ്സ​ലോ​ണ കോ​പ ഡെ​ൽ റേ ​പ്രീ ക്വാ​ർ​ട്ട​റി​ൽ. റോ​ബ​ർ​ട്ട് ലെ​വ​ൻ​ഡോ​വ്സ്കി ര​ണ്ടു ഗോ​ളു​ക​ളു​മാ​യി നി​റ​ഞ്ഞാ​ടി​യ ദി​ന​ത്തി​ൽ എ​റി​ക് ഗാ​ർ​സി​യ, പാ​ബ്ലോ ടോ​റെ എ​ന്നി​വ​രും വ​ല കു​ലു​ക്കി. ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ കാ​ലാ​വ​ധി തീ​ർ​ന്ന് ഡാ​നി ഒ​ൽ​മോ ക​ര​ക്കി​രു​ന്ന മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ക​റ്റാ​ല​ന്മാ​രു​ടെ വ​മ്പ​ൻ ജ​യം.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS: football Copa del Rey Barcelona
    News Summary - Copa del Rey: Barca in the pre-quarters
