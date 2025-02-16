Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightSportschevron_rightFootballchevron_rightബുണ്ടസ് ലിഗ:...
    Football
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Feb 2025 11:28 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Feb 2025 11:28 PM IST

    ബുണ്ടസ് ലിഗ: ചാമ്പ്യന്മാർക്ക് പൂട്ടിട്ട് ബയേൺ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    bundesliga
    cancel

    ബെ​ർ​ലി​ൻ: നി​ല​വി​ലെ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ന്മാ​രും മു​ൻ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ന്മാ​രും മു​ഖാ​മു​ഖം നി​ന്ന ബു​ണ്ട​സ് ലി​ഗ മ​ത്സ​രം ഗോ​ൾ​ര​ഹി​ത സ​മ​നി​ല​യി​ൽ. ബ​യേ​ർ ലെ​വ​ർ​കൂ​സ​ൻ മൈ​താ​ന​മാ​യ ബേ ​അ​റീ​ന​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന മ​ത്സ​ര​മാ​ണ് ആ​രും ഗോ​ള​ടി​ക്കാ​തെ സ​മ​നി​ല​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ഇ​തോ​ടെ ഒ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത് ഇ​ടം ഭ​​ദ്ര​മാ​ക്കി​യ ബ​യേ​ണി​ന് 22 ക​ളി​ക​ളി​ൽ 55ഉം ​ലെ​വ​ർ​കൂ​സ​ന് 47ഉം ​പോ​യി​ന്റു​ണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bundesliga
    News Summary - Bundesliga match in goalless draw
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X