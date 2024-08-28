ഒൽമോ അരങ്ങേറി; ബാഴ്സക്ക് ജയം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
News Summary - Barcelona comes from behind to beat Rayo Vallecano
മഡ്രിഡ്: യൂറോകപ്പിൽ സ്പാനിഷ് പടയോട്ടത്തിലെ വീരനായകരിലൊരാളായ ഡാനി ഒൽമോക്ക് ബാഴ്സലോണയിൽ ജയത്തോടെ അരങ്ങേറ്റം. റയോ വയ്യക്കാനൊക്കെതിരെ 2-1നായിരുന്നു ബാഴ്സ വിജയം. ആദ്യ പകുതിക്കുശേഷം ഫെറാൻ ടോറസിന്റെ പകരക്കാരനായാണ് ഒൽമോ എത്തിയത്.
ദേശീയ ടീമിൽ പ്രിയ കൂട്ടുകാരനായ ലമീൻ യമാൽ നൽകിയ അസിസ്റ്റിലായിരുന്നു 82ാം മിനിറ്റിൽ ഒൽമോയുടെ വിജയഗോൾ. പെഡ്രി ബാഴ്സക്കായും ഉനയ് ലോപസ് റയോവിനായും മറ്റു ഗോളുകൾ നേടി. ലൈപ്സീഗിൽനിന്ന് ചൊവ്വാഴ്ചയാണ് ഒൽമോ കറ്റാലൻ നിരക്കൊപ്പം ചേർന്നത്.
