ഒരേയൊരു അൽ അഹ്ലി! ആഫ്രിക്കൻ ചാമ്പ്യൻസ് ലീഗിൽ പന്ത്രണ്ടാം കിരീടം

🏆 Al Ahly Clinch 12th CAF Champions League Title! 🏆In a stunning victory, Al Ahly claim their 12th CAF Champions League title for the 2023/24 season, defeating Espérance de Tunis. A historic win for the Egyptian giants!#AlAhly #CAFChampionsLeague #EspéranceDeTunis #Footbal pic.twitter.com/EbGqUX8Avv