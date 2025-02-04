Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Events
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Feb 2025 2:45 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Feb 2025 3:01 PM IST

    ദേശീയ ഗെയിംസ്: വനിത വാട്ടർപോളോയിൽ കേരളത്തിന് സ്വർണം

    പുരുഷ വാട്ടർപോളോ ടീം വെങ്കലം നേടി
    ഹൽദ്വാനി (ഉത്തരാഖണ്ഡ്): ദേശീയ ഗെയിംസിൽ കേരളത്തിന് ഏഴാം സ്വർണം. വനിത വാട്ടർപോളോ ഫൈനലിൽ കേരളം മഹാരാഷ്ട്രയെ തോൽപിച്ചു. പുരുഷ വാട്ടർപോളോ ടീം ബംഗാളിനെ തോൽപിച്ച് വെങ്കലവും നേടി.


    അതേസമയം, സ്വർണപ്രതീക്ഷയിൽ ഇറങ്ങിയ കേരളത്തിന്റെ 3X3 പുരുഷ, വനിത ബാസ്കറ്റ്ബാൾ ടീമുകൾ ഫൈനലിൽ തോറ്റതോടെ വെള്ളി കരസ്ഥമാക്കി. പുരുഷന്മാർ മധ്യപ്രദേശിനും വനിതകൾ തെലങ്കാനക്കും മുന്നിലാണ് മുട്ടുമടക്കിയത്.

