Madhyamam
    2 Feb 2025 3:09 PM IST
    ദേശീയ ഗെയിംസ് വനിത വോളിബാളിൽ കേരളത്തിന് സ്വർണം; ഫൈനലിൽ തമിഴ്നാടിനെ തോൽപിച്ചു

    ഡറാഡൂൺ: ദേശീയ ഗെയിംസിൽ കേരളത്തിന് ആറാം സ്വർണം. വനിത വോളിബാൾ ഫൈനലിൽ കേരളം രണ്ടിനെതിരെ മൂന്ന് സെറ്റുകൾക്ക് തമിഴ്‌നാടിനെ തോൽപിച്ചു. സ്‌കോർ: 25-19, 22-25, 22-25, 25-14, 15-7.

    വനിത ബാസ്കറ്റ്ബാളിൽ കേരളത്തിന് വെള്ളിയും ലഭിച്ചു. ഫൈനലിൽ തമിഴ്‌നാടിനോട് തോൽക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. വനിത ഭാരദ്വഹനം 81 കിലോയിൽ കേരളത്തിന്റെ അഞ്ജന ശ്രീജിത്ത് വെങ്കലം നേടി.

    TAGS:National Games 2025
    News Summary - Kerala wins gold in women's volleyball at the National Games
