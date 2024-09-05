Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 5 Sep 2024 5:12 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 5 Sep 2024 5:13 PM GMT
പാരാലിമ്പിക്സ്: ധരംബീറിന് റെക്കോഡോടെ സ്വർണം; ജൂഡോ വെങ്കലവുമായി ചരിത്രമെഴുതി കപിൽ പാർമർtext_fields
News Summary - Dharambir wins Paralympics gold with record
പാരിസ്: പാരാലിമ്പിക്സിൽ ഇന്ത്യക്ക് മറ്റൊരു അവിസ്മരണീയ ദിനം. പുരുഷ ക്ലബ് ത്രോ എഫ് 51 വിഭാഗം ഫൈനലിൽ 34.92 മീറ്റർ എറിഞ്ഞ് ഏഷ്യൻ റെക്കോഡിട്ട് ധരംബീർ സ്വർണം നേടി. ഈ ഇനത്തിൽ പ്രണവ് സൂർമ 34.59 എറിഞ്ഞ് വെള്ളിയും സ്വന്തമാക്കി.
പാരാലിമ്പിക്സ് ചരിത്രത്തിലാദ്യമായി ഇന്ത്യക്ക് ജൂഡോയിലും മെഡൽ ലഭിച്ചു. പുരുഷ 60 കിലോ ജെ1 വിഭാഗത്തിൽ കപിൽ പാർമർ വെങ്കലം നേടി. ഇതോടെ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ മെഡൽ എണ്ണം 25 ആയി ഉയർന്നു. അഞ്ച് സ്വർണവും ഒമ്പത് വെള്ളിയും 11 വെങ്കലവുമാണ് സമ്പാദ്യം.
