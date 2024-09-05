Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    പാ​രാ​ലി​മ്പി​ക്സ്: ധ​രം​ബീ​റി​ന് റെ​ക്കോ​ഡോ​ടെ സ്വ​ർ​ണം; ജൂ​ഡോ വെ​ങ്ക​ല​വു​മാ​യി ച​രി​ത്ര​മെ​ഴു​തി ക​പി​ൽ പാ​ർ​മ​ർ

    പാ​രാ​ലി​മ്പി​ക്സ്: ധ​രം​ബീ​റി​ന് റെ​ക്കോ​ഡോ​ടെ സ്വ​ർ​ണം; ജൂ​ഡോ വെ​ങ്ക​ല​വു​മാ​യി ച​രി​ത്ര​മെ​ഴു​തി ക​പി​ൽ പാ​ർ​മ​ർ
    ക്ല​ബ് ത്രോ​യി​ൽ സ്വ​ർ​ണം നേ​ടി​യ ധ​രം​ബീ​ർ കാ​ണി​ക​ളെ അ​ഭി​വാ​ദ്യം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    പാ​രി​സ്: പാ​രാ​ലി​മ്പി​ക്സി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്ക് മ​റ്റൊ​രു അ​വി​സ്മ​ര​ണീ​യ ദി​നം. പു​രു​ഷ ക്ല​ബ് ത്രോ ​എ​ഫ് 51 വി​ഭാ​ഗം ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ൽ 34.92 മീ​റ്റ​ർ എ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ റെ​ക്കോ​ഡി​ട്ട് ധ​രം​ബീ​ർ സ്വ​ർ​ണം നേ​ടി. ഈ ​ഇ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​ണ​വ് സൂ​ർ​മ 34.59 എ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് വെ​ള്ളി​യും സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    പാരാ​ലി​മ്പി​ക്സ് ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലാ​ദ്യ​മാ​യി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്ക് ജൂ​ഡോ​യി​ലും മെ​ഡ​ൽ ല​ഭി​ച്ചു. പു​രു​ഷ 60 കി​ലോ ജെ1 ​വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​പി​ൽ പാ​ർ​മ​ർ വെ​ങ്ക​ലം നേ​ടി. ഇ​തോ​ടെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ മെ​ഡ​ൽ എ​ണ്ണം 25 ആ​യി ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്നു. അ​ഞ്ച് സ്വ​ർ​ണ​വും ഒ​മ്പ​ത് വെ​ള്ളി​യും 11 വെ​ങ്ക​ല​വു​മാ​ണ് സ​മ്പാ​ദ്യം.

