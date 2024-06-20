Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Cricket
    Posted On
    20 Jun 2024 4:50 PM GMT
    Updated On
    20 Jun 2024 4:52 PM GMT

    സിംബാബ്‌വെ പരമ്പര: ലക്ഷ്മൺ ഇന്ത്യൻ ടീം കോച്ച്

    സിംബാബ്‌വെ പരമ്പര: ലക്ഷ്മൺ ഇന്ത്യൻ ടീം കോച്ച്
    ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ജൂലൈയിൽ സിംബാബ്‌വെക്കെതിരായ ട്വന്റി20 പരമ്പരയിൽ കളിക്കുന്ന ഇന്ത്യൻ ടീമിനെ വി.വി.എസ് ലക്ഷ്മൺ പരിശീലിപ്പിക്കും. രാഹുൽ ദ്രാവിഡിന്റെ പിൻഗാമിയായെത്തുന്ന ഗൗതം ഗംഭീർ അതുകഴിഞ്ഞ് നടക്കുന്ന ശ്രീലങ്കൻ പര്യടനത്തിലാകും ചുമതലയേറ്റെടുക്കുക.

    ജൂലൈ ആറിനാണ് സിംബാബ്‌വെയിൽ നടക്കുന്ന അഞ്ച് മത്സര പരമ്പരയിലെ ആദ്യ കളി. ടീമിനെ അടുത്ത ദിവസം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചേക്കും.

    VVS Laxman Indian Cricket Team Coach
