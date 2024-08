Relive the legend's journey from the pitch to the heart of millions—Yuvraj Singh's story of grit and glory is coming soon on the big screen! 🎬#SixSixes@yuvstrong12 @ravi0404#BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @shivchanana @neerajkalyan_24 #200NotOutCinema @TSeries pic.twitter.com/53MsfVH476