Madhyamam
    Cricket
    Posted On
    date_range 23 May 2025 11:53 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 May 2025 11:53 PM IST

    ലോക ടെസ്റ്റ് ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ് ഫൈനൽ: ശ്രീനാഥ് മാച്ച് റഫറി

    ലോക ടെസ്റ്റ് ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ് ഫൈനൽ: ശ്രീനാഥ് മാച്ച് റഫറി
    ദു​ബൈ: ലോ​ക ടെ​സ്റ്റ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ് ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ടീം ​ഇ​റ​ങ്ങു​ന്നി​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ലും മ​ത്സ​രം നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ക്കു​ക മു​ൻ പേ​സ​ർ ജ​വ​ഗ​ൽ ശ്രീ​നാ​ഥ്. ഫോ​ർ​ത്ത് അ​മ്പ​യ​റാ​യി നി​തി​ൻ മേ​നോ​നു​മു​ണ്ടാ​കും.

    ഓ​ൺ ഫീ​ൽ​ഡ് അ​മ്പ​യ​ർ​മാ​ർ ഇം​ഗ്ല​ണ്ടി​ന്റെ റി​ച്ചാ​ർ​ഡ് ഇ​ല്ലി​ങ്‍വ​ർ​ത്തും ന്യൂ​സി​ല​ൻ​ഡി​ന്റെ ക്രി​സ് ജെ​ഫാ​നി​യു​മാ​കും. ജൂ​ൺ 11-15 തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ൽ ആ​സ്​​ട്രേ​ലി​യ ദ​ക്ഷി​ണാ​ഫ്രി​ക്ക​യെ​യാ​ണ് നേ​രി​ടു​ക. ടി.​വി അ​മ്പ​യ​റാ​യി ഇം​ഗ്ലീ​ഷു​കാ​ര​നാ​യ റി​ച്ചാ​ർ​ഡ് കെ​റ്റ്ൽ​ബ​റോ​യു​ണ്ടാ​കും

