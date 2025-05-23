ലോക ടെസ്റ്റ് ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ് ഫൈനൽ: ശ്രീനാഥ് മാച്ച് റഫറി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 23 May 2025 11:53 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 23 May 2025 11:53 PM IST
ലോക ടെസ്റ്റ് ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ് ഫൈനൽ: ശ്രീനാഥ് മാച്ച് റഫറിtext_fields
ദുബൈ: ലോക ടെസ്റ്റ് ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ് ഫൈനലിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ ടീം ഇറങ്ങുന്നില്ലെങ്കിലും മത്സരം നിയന്ത്രിക്കുക മുൻ പേസർ ജവഗൽ ശ്രീനാഥ്. ഫോർത്ത് അമ്പയറായി നിതിൻ മേനോനുമുണ്ടാകും.
ഓൺ ഫീൽഡ് അമ്പയർമാർ ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിന്റെ റിച്ചാർഡ് ഇല്ലിങ്വർത്തും ന്യൂസിലൻഡിന്റെ ക്രിസ് ജെഫാനിയുമാകും. ജൂൺ 11-15 തീയതികളിൽ നടക്കുന്ന ഫൈനലിൽ ആസ്ട്രേലിയ ദക്ഷിണാഫ്രിക്കയെയാണ് നേരിടുക. ടി.വി അമ്പയറായി ഇംഗ്ലീഷുകാരനായ റിച്ചാർഡ് കെറ്റ്ൽബറോയുണ്ടാകും
